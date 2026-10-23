Thousands without power as UK prepares for Storm Boelo

As thousands in southern England grapple with power cuts, the UK Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for Scotland, northern England, and parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Boelo approaches, warning of a danger to life from powerful winds, flying debris and large waves.

Boelo, the second named storm of the season, is expected to bring "impactful winds" to Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England, the country's national weather agency the Met Office, said on Friday.

The warning is in effect from Saturday through Sunday evening, covering areas from Moray in northern Scotland to Cumbria in the northwest of England, as well as County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

The strongest winds are expected on Saturday evening before extending eastwards through Sunday.

The Met Office warned that large waves and debris thrown from beaches onto coastal roads could cause injuries.

It also warned of a "good chance" of power cuts, as well as the risk of flying debris, longer journey times, transport cancellations, and damage to buildings and trees.

The latest warning comes as Storm Austen hits parts of the UK, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.

The National Grid has reported power cuts in Saltash, PL12, and surrounding areas, as well as in Truro TR1, Redruth TR15 and the Penzance area.

A total of 12 incidents of outages have been reported in Cornwall alone, affecting 5,062 homes.

The amber warning adds to two previously issued yellow wind warnings covering mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, Orkney, the far north of England and Northern Ireland.





