Turkish first lady visits Imam Bukhari Mausoleum in Uzbekistan

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Imam Bukhari Mausoleum in Uzbekistan on Thursday while attending a global summit on child well-being.

Erdoğan, who was in Samarkand for the World Summit on "Investing in Child Well-being: The Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations," visited the mausoleum at the Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex and offered prayers.

She also toured the museum, where she viewed historical artifacts and learned about the life of Imam Bukhari, one of the most prominent hadith scholars in the Islamic tradition.

"In Samarkand, we embarked on a spiritual journey at the Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex," Erdoğan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We had the opportunity to witness firsthand the historical and cultural significance of this meaningful place, which preserves the memory of the great scholar who devoted his life to the science of hadith.

"I remember Imam Bukhari, who enriched Islamic civilization with his unparalleled works and has guided humanity for centuries, with mercy and reverence," she added.

Esra Albayrak, chairwoman of the board of the NUN Education and Culture Foundation; Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, wife of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev; Nimet Avn, wife of the Lebanese president; Aygul Japarova, wife of the Kyrgyz president; and Ayesha Haroon, daughter of the Pakistani prime minister, attended the visit.