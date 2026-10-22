Trump says Iran is trying to drive up oil prices before the midterm elections

US President Donald Trump ⁠said ⁠on Thursday that Iran was doing ⁠all it could to drive up the price of ⁠oil before ⁠the US midterm elections.

"They are even making up ⁠fake hits, mines, and everything else," he said ⁠in ‌a ‌Truth ⁠Social ‌post.



The US president accused Iranian authorities of continuing to kill protesters and others who oppose the government, claiming that 75,000 protesters had died in less than seven months.



"Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and they will never (sic) a nuclear weapon," he said.



