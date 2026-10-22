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News World Strong 7.0-magnitude quake strikes China's Tibet: USGS

Strong 7.0-magnitude quake strikes China's Tibet: USGS

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck a high-altitude, mountainous expanse of China's northern Tibet region late Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, prompting emergency mobilizations across Nagqu as Chinese authorities assessed potential structural impacts and casualty figures.

AFP WORLD
Published October 23,2026 01:32 AM
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STRONG 7.0-MAGNITUDE QUAKE STRIKES CHINAS TIBET: USGS

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet region late Thursday, US seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 10:33 pm (1433 GMT), was located in a mountainous area about 190 kilometres (120 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, and 390 kilometres northeast of the regional capital Lhasa.

It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

The China Earthquake Administration has activated a level-II emergency response, state news agency Xinhua reported in a brief dispatch.

Earthquakes in China are relatively common.

In January 2025, at least 126 people were killed in an earthquake in Tibet's rural Tingri county.