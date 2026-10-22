STRONG 7.0-MAGNITUDE QUAKE STRIKES CHINAS TIBET: USGS

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet region late Thursday, US seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 10:33 pm (1433 GMT), was located in a mountainous area about 190 kilometres (120 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, and 390 kilometres northeast of the regional capital Lhasa.

It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

The China Earthquake Administration has activated a level-II emergency response, state news agency Xinhua reported in a brief dispatch.

Earthquakes in China are relatively common.

In January 2025, at least 126 people were killed in an earthquake in Tibet's rural Tingri county.







