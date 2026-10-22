19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday, bringing together political, diplomatic, academic, and business representatives from more than 30 countries.

The two-day forum, held at the Ciragan Palace under the theme "Challenges of a Changing World and a Changing Economy," will focus on major shifts in the global economy and geopolitical landscape.

The opening session features Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek; Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko; Kirill Komarov, first deputy director of Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom; and Antonio Fallico, head of the Italian-based Conoscere Eurasia Association.

Discussions during the forum will cover Türkiye's role in the global economy, energy, US-Eurasia relations, reindustrialization, technological sovereignty, financial markets, healthcare, and transportation systems.

The event will also examine the changing geopolitical position of Eurasia and opportunities for economic cooperation amid growing global uncertainty.

The forum will conclude on Friday.





