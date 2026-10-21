EU calls on SpaceX to restore full Starlink services for Ukraine

The European Commission on Wednesday called on SpaceX to urgently restore full Starlink services in Ukraine, describing reports of reduced services as "deeply concerning."

"The latest reports that Starlink slowed down its services in Ukraine are deeply concerning and inconsistent with the company's previous sharing of these services," spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during the midday briefing.

"SpaceX must urgently restore full services for Ukraine because Ukraine needs this critical information to keep soldiers connected, to protect its citizens, but also to pilot the drones needed to defend its territory," he added.

Regnier said the war in Ukraine had demonstrated the importance of space capabilities for Europe's security, stressing that the bloc needed to strengthen its own capabilities.

Reports by several media outlets indicate that SpaceX introduced restrictions on certain Starlink services in Ukraine on Oct. 14, disrupting military drone operations and communications.

Ukrainian officials said the restrictions affected drone missions, with connectivity reportedly interrupted when terminals exceeded speeds of 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour).





