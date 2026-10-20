UKRAINES ZELENSKYY DISCUSSES AIR DEFENSE, BALLISTIC MISSILE WARNINGS WITH RUBIO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he discussed air defense supplies, ballistic missile warnings and the restoration of Starlink and Starshield services with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy described the phone call as "a substantive conversation."

"The first issue was interceptors against ballistic missiles, which are needed to protect lives. The second was early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. The third was the situation surrounding Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked Rubio for his willingness to help and what he described as a clear position.

He said the discussion took place against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The two agreed to speak again soon to exchange updates, Zelenskyy said.





