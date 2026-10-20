Tanker involved in incident with military forces off Oman: UKMTO

A tanker was involved in an incident with military forces off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said Tuesday.

It said the incident occurred Monday at 1000 GMT, approximately 121 nautical miles east of Duqm, Oman.

"Reports indicate that the tanker was subject to interaction as part of ongoing military activity in the region," UKMTO said.

The agency said authorities were aware of the incident and investigations remained ongoing.

It advised vessels operating in the area to monitor the latest maritime security information and remain alert to the evolving security situation.

UKMTO did not provide details about the nature of the interaction or any possible casualties or damage.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions following the US-Iran military confrontation and continuing security concerns affecting shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz.





