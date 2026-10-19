UKRAINES ZELENSKY DISCUSSES SPEEDING UP SUPPLIES OF PATRIOTS WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had discussed ways of speeding up supplies of the Patriot system, vital to countering Russia's ballistic missiles, with representatives of the US company Lockheed Martin.
"It is their Patriot systems and F-16 planes that play an important role in defending against Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones," Zelensky said on Telegram.
"And things are not easy on both fronts right now. We talked about how we can expand and increase supplies."