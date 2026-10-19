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News World Ukraine's Zelensky discusses speeding up supplies of Patriots with Lockheed Martin

Ukraine's Zelensky discusses speeding up supplies of Patriots with Lockheed Martin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he held talks with representatives of U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin to discuss ways of expediting deliveries of Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 19,2026 10:07 PM
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UKRAINES ZELENSKY DISCUSSES SPEEDING UP SUPPLIES OF PATRIOTS WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he ⁠had discussed ⁠ways of speeding up supplies of the Patriot ⁠system, vital to countering Russia's ballistic missiles, with representatives of the US company Lockheed Martin.

"It is ⁠their Patriot ⁠systems and F-16 planes that play an important role in defending against Russian ballistic ⁠missiles and jet-powered drones," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"And things are not easy on ⁠both ‌fronts ‌right now. ⁠We ‌talked about how we can expand ⁠and ⁠increase supplies."