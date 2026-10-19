UKRAINES ZELENSKY DISCUSSES SPEEDING UP SUPPLIES OF PATRIOTS WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he ⁠had discussed ⁠ways of speeding up supplies of the Patriot ⁠system, vital to countering Russia's ballistic missiles, with representatives of the US company Lockheed Martin.

"It is ⁠their Patriot ⁠systems and F-16 planes that play an important role in defending against Russian ballistic ⁠missiles and jet-powered drones," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"And things are not easy on ⁠both ‌fronts ‌right now. ⁠We ‌talked about how we can expand ⁠and ⁠increase supplies."







