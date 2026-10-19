Man arrested after Australian MP struck by car, premier says act appears deliberate

Independent member for Indi Helen Haines reacts while speaking to journalists in the Press Gallery at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, September 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

An Australian lawmaker was critically injured Monday after being struck by a vehicle outside her electorate office in Victoria state, police said, as authorities investigate a possible deliberate attack.

A man suspected of driving a Toyota Land Cruiser was arrested after a passerby detained him in Wangaratta, northeast of Melbourne, Victoria Police said in a statement.

Police said a white Toyota Land Cruiser "struck the 65-year-old woman outside an office on Murphy Street about 3.35 pm (0435GMT)."

The driver was identified as a 43-year-old man from Tarrawingee, a town in northeastern Victoria.

"He will be interviewed in relation to the incident… At this stage, police are investigating as to whether this was an intentional act," police said.

Australian public broadcaster ABC identified the injured woman as independent lawmaker Helen Haines, 65, who is serving her third term representing the federal electorate of Indi.

Police said she was taken to a hospital with "critical injuries."

"A knife was located by police and seized from inside the Toyota. It is not known yet if the parties are known to each other," police said, adding that the investigation remained ongoing.

Haines' family confirmed the incident in a statement.

"This afternoon, our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta Electorate Office, and is receiving medical care," the family said.

"We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a "major police investigation" was underway into the incident.

He cautioned that it was too early to determine the motive behind the attack.

"The joint counter-terrorism team has been activated, but the motive is not known," Albanese said.

The prime minister said he was unaware of any threats against Haines but added that the attack "appears" to have been "deliberate."