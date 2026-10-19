French president arrives in Kuwait at start of Gulf tour

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kuwait on Monday at the start of a four-nation Gulf tour that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

Macron is expected to hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

KUNA described the French president's official visit as a significant milestone in relations between the two countries, marking 65 years of ties built on bilateral cooperation.

The French presidency earlier announced that Macron would visit Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar from Oct. 19 to 21, with discussions focusing on regional stability, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and energy security.

The tour comes amid heightened regional tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.

Kuwait and France established diplomatic relations in 1961, following Kuwait's independence, and have since developed cooperation in defense, security, trade, investment and education.

The two countries have continued to coordinate on regional security issues, with France maintaining a military presence in the Gulf region and longstanding defense partnerships with several Gulf states.





