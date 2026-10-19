Army major, 4 militants killed in security operations in southwestern Pakistan

At least five people, including a Pakistan Army major, were killed in a series of security operations in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the military said Monday.

Four militants were killed in Kalat district, while the major lost his life in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Pasni town of the strategic Gwadar district, the army said in a statement.

Security forces have been facing a low-intensity rebellion in mineral-rich Balochistan province, where some militant groups are fighting for cessation of the province.

Pakistan accuses neighboring India and Afghanistan of patronizing militant groups, a charge both countries deny.





