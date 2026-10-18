Türkiye urges Islamic world to act together on regional challenges, Palestine at OIC meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Türkiye emphasized solidarity and joint action on challenges facing the Islamic world, particularly Palestine, at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Baghdad.

His remarks came after the 52nd Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in the Iraqi capital.

"In our speech at the OIC meeting, we underlined the need to stand in solidarity in the face of global and regional challenges and the importance of acting together on all issues concerning the Islamic world, particularly Palestine," Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Fidan said he held meetings with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi.

He also met with Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih al-Fayyad and National Security Adviser Qasim al-Abboudi.

His meetings also included Iraqi Turkmen Front President and Kirkuk Governor Mehmet Seman Agaoglu.

Fidan said the discussions covered bilateral relations in all their dimensions, including steps to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq in trade, energy and security.

He also thanked Iraqi officials for their hospitality.

Fidan said he also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to assess progress in efforts to resolve ongoing regional conflicts.

"As Türkiye, we will resolutely continue our efforts to strengthen solidarity in the Islamic world, defend the rights of the oppressed, and make constructive contributions to peace and prosperity in our region," he said.