Suspected pipe bomb attack prompts evacuations in Belfast

An explosion at a house in Belfast, Northern Ireland, early Friday prompted the evacuation of nearby residents, with a local councilor describing the incident as a "pipe bomb attack."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers were responding to a security alert in the Stanhope Street area of north Belfast, where cordons had been established.

"Police are at the scene of a security alert in the Stanhope Street area of north Belfast following an explosion at a house in the early hours of Friday. Cordons are in place and a number of local residents are being evacuated," the force said in a statement.

Nicola Nugent, mother of four whose home was targeted, said she believed the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

Nugent told the Belfast Telegraph that an explosive device was pushed through her letterbox at around 3 am local time (0200GMT).

The PSNI said the device exploded, triggering the fire alarm and damaging the front door and hallway.

Nugent and her four children escaped unharmed, although the family was left shaken.

She described to the Belfast Telegraph how she was woken by the explosion while with her 19-month-old child. Her three other children were also asleep in the house.

Footage showed shrapnel scattered across the property and scorch marks on the front door.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson of the PSNI said officers were relieved that no one had been injured.

"We are thankful that they escaped injury, though they are obviously very shaken by their ordeal," he said.

Police later lifted the cordons, allowing residents to return to their homes.

Belfast City Councillor JJ Magee condemned the "pipe bomb attack," saying no one had been injured.

"This is as a reckless and dangerous act that has left the local community in shock," Magee wrote on US social media platform X.

"Thankfully, no one has been injured," he said.