Strait of Hormuz transits remain 70% below pre-conflict levels: UK maritime agency

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained about 70% below pre-conflict levels as attacks on commercial vessels continued, a UK maritime agency said Friday.

In its weekly overview, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) reported 125 outbound and 129 inbound transits over the past seven days.

The figures marked a decline from 129 outbound and 146 inbound transits recorded the previous week, according to the agency.

UKMTO reported 12 attacks on vessels during the week, including 10 in the Strait of Hormuz, one in the Gulf and one in the Gulf of Oman. Six vessels continued or reached port, one was lost, two were disabled or not under command, and three have unconfirmed outcomes.

Container ship sinks after projectile strike

UKMTO said a container ship was struck by an unidentified projectile near Ras Shaykh Masud on Oct. 13.

The vessel caught fire and sank the following day, according to the agency.

All crew members were evacuated, UKMTO said.

The agency warned that it was struggling to establish the actual number of attacks because most targeted vessels declined to report incidents.

UKMTO said it had recorded 84 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began in late February.

The reported attacks came amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is a major route for global energy and commodity shipments and remains a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The conflict began with US and Israeli attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April.

Clashes between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, although the two sides signed a framework agreement in June.





