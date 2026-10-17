Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia strikes western Ukraine amid Warsaw-Trump rift

Poland scrambled military aircraft on Saturday as Russia launched fresh strikes on western Ukraine.

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed to protect Polish airspace as Russian attacks targeted areas near the NATO member's eastern border, according to Poland's armed forces.

The precautionary move came as Washington and Warsaw increasingly appeared to be moving in different directions over Russia. Trump on Saturday waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs due to take effect under the recently adopted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, saying the move was in US national interest. The law had been intended to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The waiver followed a US-Russia diesel deal that has drawn criticism from Kyiv and some European leaders, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the agreement would provide Moscow with financial relief while Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine.

Warsaw has maintained a harder line. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski this week criticized restrictions affecting Ukraine's Starlink service and questioned whether Elon Musk was "playing politics" with a system that is crucial to Ukrainian defense. Poland pays for Starlink subscriptions used by Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also repeatedly argued that continued pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine are central to Polish and European security.

Poland has adopted an increasingly active air-defense posture since a series of incidents linked to Russia's war in Ukraine. In September 2025, Polish and allied aircraft were deployed during Russian strikes on western Ukraine, while Poland later became the first NATO member to shoot down Russian drones after incursions into its airspace.