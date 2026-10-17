Croatian premier, Chinese foreign minister discuss trade, bilateral ties

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Zagreb on Saturday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, economic ties and international developments.

The meeting took place at the government headquarters during Wang's official visit to Croatia, the Croatian government said in a statement.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with their friendly relations ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

Plenkovic stressed the importance of strengthening links between Croatian and Chinese businesses and expanding the presence of Croatian companies in the Chinese market.

The two sides highlighted the Peljesac Bridge as a symbol of successful bilateral cooperation.

Chinese companies are also involved in major Croatian infrastructure and energy projects, including the Kozjak tunnel, the Vucevica connecting road, the Brestovac-Godinjak expressway, the Senj wind farm and the Korlat solar power plant, the statement said.

The two sides also welcomed the recently established Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb air route, which is expected to strengthen tourism ties.

Plenkovic and Wang discussed relations between the European Union and China and exchanged views on developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.