Bulgaria seeks stronger NATO military presence amid growing Black Sea threats

Bulgaria has asked NATO to strengthen its military capabilities in response to growing security threats in the Black Sea, including the deployment of missile systems, counter-drone defenses and patrol aircraft, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said Friday.

Stoyanov told reporters during an event marking Bulgarian Air Force Day in Sofia that the requests had been conveyed to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

"We have requested the full range of available capabilities — missile systems, counter-drone systems and patrol aircraft," said Stoyanov.

He added that Bulgaria also asked NATO to demonstrate its military strength on Bulgarian territory and in its territorial waters.

The minister acknowledged that NATO allies face limits on deploying additional military resources, as Romania and the Baltic states also seek increased support.

Stoyanov urged Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye to develop a joint strategy to address security challenges in the Black Sea region.

He said he expected to meet with Romania's and Türkiye's defense ministers and military chiefs to discuss regional cooperation, and that Bulgaria enjoys political support from the Baltic countries.

"The intensity of strikes in the Black Sea is increasing every day," said Stoyanov, referring to attacks in Romanian territorial waters.

He stressed that the developments highlighted the need to modernize Bulgaria's armed forces, warning that deploying allied troops and military equipment in Romania, Poland and the Baltic states could not eliminate regional security risks entirely.

Bulgaria is also working to reduce threats through its own capabilities, including cybersecurity and surveillance systems, he added.

Stoyanov said continued drone and ballistic missile attacks, despite the advanced military technologies available to Russia and Ukraine, demonstrated the complexity of the security situation in the region.

Maritime incidents raise security concerns

On the Chelsea 3, Stoyanov said the ship remained anchored 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of Lozenets, with another attempt to tow it to the Bulgarian port of Burgas expected Friday.

A towing operation was suspended Thursday because of adverse weather conditions.

The minister also pointed to recent incidents involving commercial vessels in Romanian waters as further evidence of the need for enhanced maritime surveillance and regional cooperation.

He said developing security capabilities among Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye would help strengthen maritime protection and improve responses to emerging threats in the Black Sea.

Separately, fires broke out Thursday aboard two chemical tankers -- Wine Trader and Yara J -- in Romanian territorial waters, prompting rescue operations.

Crew members were reported missing from the San Marino-flagged Wine Trader, while all crew members aboard Yara J were rescued.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires amid heightened concerns about possible drone attacks and the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea.