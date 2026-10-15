Ukrainian defense minister says Starlink connectivity being restored in country

Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Wednesday that SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is being restored throughout the country.

Fedorov wrote on US social media company X that "Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 km/h (99 mph) is being restored," adding: "Removing Starshield's speed limit entirely is now critical for Ukraine's defense."

He thanked billionaire Elon Musk -- who owns SpaceX, Starlink's parent company -- for his continued support.

Officials said SpaceX imposed the restrictions Tuesday night, with Starlink terminals reportedly disconnecting when drones exceeded 160 kilometers (99 miles per hour) and, in some cases, 80 kph (50 mph).

The restrictions came several hours after the Ukrainian military did not receive an early warning about a Russian ballistic missile attack, according to Ukrainian officials.

Musk responded that Starshield systems are "owned and controlled by the US government," adding that decisions on speed or usage restrictions are made by the US military and ultimately the US president.

He distinguished Starshield from Starlink, saying Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Musk said Starlink use is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian serviceman and technology expert Serhii Beskrestnov said on Telegram that SpaceX had imposed speed restrictions on Starlink terminals without prior notification, limiting their speed to 100 mph (161 kph).

Neither US officials nor SpaceX have publicly commented on the reported restrictions.