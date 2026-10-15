UK pledges additional missile support to Ukraine after Burnham-Zelensky meeting

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) ahead of a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 14 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday pledged additional military support for Ukraine, including a new package of Lightweight Multirole Missiles, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street.

The two leaders discussed Russia's attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure, military assistance for Kyiv and efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses ahead of winter, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office,

"It was clear that Russia had no interest in peace, the leaders underlined," it said.

Burnham outlined the UK's latest package of Lightweight Multirole Missiles as part of efforts by Ukrainian allies to increase support for Kyiv, particularly in response to Russian attacks involving jet-powered drones.

He also said the UK would continue developing innovative military solutions for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, including adapting British military capabilities for equipment supplied by other partner countries.

The two leaders also discussed how the UK could accelerate the delivery of long-range missiles and other defensive assistance to Ukraine ahead of winter.

London would continue diplomatic efforts to support international supplies of defensive equipment to Kyiv, Burnham added.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon, according to the readout.