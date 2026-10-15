RUSSIA SAYS IT STRUCK UKRAINES IZMAIL PORT, 2 CARGO SHIPS

Russian forces struck Ukraine's Izmail port and two dry-cargo ships allegedly carrying military supplies to the Ukrainian port of Odesa overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said Russian forces continued overnight drone attacks on Ukrainian port facilities and vessels.

"Overnight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels utilized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The strike in the Odesa region hit port infrastructure at Izmail—facilities used for unloading and storing military and dual-use cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces," it said.

The ministry provided no further details about the identities of the vessels, the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.





