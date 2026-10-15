News World Randal Kolo Muani nets late winner as Juventus edge out Celta Vigo

Randal Kolo Muani nets late winner as Juventus edge out Celta Vigo

Randal Kolo Muani headed in a dramatic 92nd-minute stoppage-time winner as Juventus rallied from behind to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Abanca-Balaídos on Thursday, keeping the Italian club at the summit of the UEFA Europa League standings.

Randal Kolo Muani scored a stoppage-time header to give Juventus a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo which leaves them top of the Europa League.



Hugo Alvarez had put the home side in front early on before Nick Woltemade equalised on the hour and Kolo Muani then nodded in from close range during the second minute of added time.



Bayer Leverkusen also have six points in second place after their 4-0 win at Lech Poznan.



The Bundesliga side had earlier maintained their own perfect start to the league stage after Patrik Schick scored two first-half penalties as the Poles slipped to the bottom of the table.



Benfica are third after beating Celtic 4-1 in Lisbon, where Jhon Duran scored twice in the first half.



Besiktas sit fourth after Oh Hyeon-Gyu scored twice in the second half of their 3-2 win at Hoffenheim.



Bournemouth also have maximum points after a 3-0 victory win over Sturm Graz in the English club's first-ever European home game. Evanilson and fellow Brazilian Rayan were on target at the Vitality Stadium before Alvaro Rodriguez scored a late penalty.



Omonia Nicosia also made it back-to-back victories after the Cypriots coasted to a 3-0 win over Celje in Slovenia.



Kristoffer Zachariassen scored twice as Ferencvaros beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in Budapest.



Lyon saw off Crystal Palace - and their former boss Pierre Sage - with a 3-2 win which also puts the Ligue 1 side on six points and in eighth.



Noah Sadiki hit a last-gasp winner for Sunderland as they came from behind to beat Torreense 2-1 in Leiria, which leaves the Black Cats ninth and with a 100 per cent start.



Alphadjo Cisse scored a hat-trick as AC Milan got their Europa League campaign up and running with a 4-0 win at RB Salzburg, who slipped to a first defeat of the season. Milan finished with 10 men when Filippo Terracciano was sent off with seven minutes left for a professional foul.



Marseille's struggles continued, though, after slipping to a 1-0 home defeat against Olympiakos.









