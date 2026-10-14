Putin urges improving all components of Russia’s digital security system

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged improving all components of Russia's digital security system.

Putin said in an address to a government meeting on enhancing cybersecurity via videoconference, which was published by the Kremlin, that Russia is consistently strengthening its sovereignty in all areas, including digital infrastructure.

Putin expressed that with the development of digitalization and "against the backdrop of direct and hybrid external aggression," cyber threats to spheres such as the economy, logistics and public administration are "reaching a new level."

"To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve all components of the domestic digital security system … and to enhance coordination among law enforcement agencies, special services, telecom operators, financial institutions, internet companies, and other entities," said Putin.

He went on to say the components include risk assessment and analysis, mechanisms for monitoring dependence on external platforms and tools for rapid response to cyberattacks.

The remarks came as data centers belonging to Russian technology company Yandex and Russian banking and financial services company Sberbank were targeted by Ukrainian airstrikes last week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any links Wednesday to the government meeting and the Ukrainian strikes.

"No, this is a much more systemic meeting. It is not linked to those ad hoc attacks," Peskov said at a media briefing in Moscow.

















