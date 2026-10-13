Iran summons British ambassador for UK claims about RAF Fairford incident

Iran summoned the British ambassador in Tehran on Tuesday about allegations by senior UK officials linking Tehran to an incident at the RAF Fairford military base, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

Hugo Shorter was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, an assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe at Iran's Foreign Ministry, and was conveyed Tehran's "strong protest" at the UK's "irresponsible and destructive" approach toward Iran.

Yousefi categorically rejected the British allegations and said UK authorities could not use "baseless accusations" against Tehran to avoid responsibility for Britain's participation in US and Israeli military attacks against Iran.

He also accused the UK of hosting groups and individuals hostile to Tehran.

Yousefi demanded that London provide evidence supporting the allegations concerning the incident at RAF Fairford "as soon as possible."

He warned that Iran would "seriously reconsider" its relations with the UK if London failed to provide the evidence, saying the British government would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Shorter said he would convey Iran's position to British authorities, according to IRNA.

The dispute follows a Sept. 27 security incident near the military base in southwest England. The RAF Fairford base was used by US bombers during strikes against Iran.

British police arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses, later releasing them on bail.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that the incident was "highly likely" coordinated in Iran and "almost certainly" directed by the IRGC. London also sanctioned two Iranian nationals.

The UK, US and 27 other countries also backed Britain's attribution of the incident to Tehran in a statement.





