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News World Kremlin says it wants Nord Stream trial to name those behind blasts

Kremlin says it wants Nord Stream trial to name those behind blasts

The Kremlin anticipates an objective trial for the 2022 Nord Stream blasts, expecting the identification of those responsible.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 12,2026 02:32 PM
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KREMLIN SAYS IT WANTS NORD STREAM TRIAL TO NAME THOSE BEHIND BLASTS

The Kremlin ⁠said on ⁠Monday that it expected an ⁠upcoming trial linked to the 2022 Nord Stream ⁠natural ⁠gas pipeline blasts to be objective and ⁠to identify those who ordered and carried ⁠out ‌the ‌attack.

Kremlin on Trump-proposed energy ceasefire with Ukraine: contacts continue

The Kremlin added that ⁠contacts were ongoing about a possible ⁠energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which was announced by US ⁠president Donald Trump.

Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether the ceasefire ⁠would apply only to oil refineries and said further information ⁠would ‌be ‌revealed in ⁠due ‌course.