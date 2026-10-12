Kremlin says it wants Nord Stream trial to name those behind blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that it expected an upcoming trial linked to the 2022 Nord Stream natural gas pipeline blasts to be objective and to identify those who ordered and carried out the attack.
The Kremlin added that contacts were ongoing about a possible energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which was announced by US president Donald Trump.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether the ceasefire would apply only to oil refineries and said further information would be revealed in due course.