Kremlin says it wants Nord Stream trial to name those behind blasts

The Kremlin ⁠said on ⁠Monday that it expected an ⁠upcoming trial linked to the 2022 Nord Stream ⁠natural ⁠gas pipeline blasts to be objective and ⁠to identify those who ordered and carried ⁠out ‌the ‌attack.

Kremlin on Trump-proposed energy ceasefire with Ukraine: contacts continue

The Kremlin added that ⁠contacts were ongoing about a possible ⁠energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which was announced by US ⁠president Donald Trump.

Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether the ceasefire ⁠would apply only to oil refineries and said further information ⁠would ‌be ‌revealed in ⁠due ‌course.