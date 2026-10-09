US sanctions on ICC 'serious blow' for international justice: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a decision by the United States to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, adding he is "deeply alarmed by the expected impact" of the measures.

"Today's decision marks a serious blow to our collective pursuit of international criminal justice, of which the ICC is a key pillar," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The secretary-general reiterates his unwavering support for the independence of the Court and its officials," he added.







