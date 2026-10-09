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News World US sanctions on ICC 'serious blow' for international justice: UN chief

US sanctions on ICC 'serious blow' for international justice: UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the U.S. government’s decision to level sanctions against the International Criminal Court on Friday. Expressing serious concern over the move, Guterres stated he is "deeply alarmed by the expected impact" the restrictions will have on the tribunal's ability to carry out its global mandate.

AFP WORLD
Published October 09,2026 10:29 PM
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US SANCTIONS ON ICC SERIOUS BLOW FOR INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE: UN CHIEF

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a decision by the United States to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, adding he is "deeply alarmed by the expected impact" of the measures.

"Today's decision marks a serious blow to our collective pursuit of international criminal justice, of which the ICC is a key pillar," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The secretary-general reiterates his unwavering support for the independence of the Court and its officials," he added.