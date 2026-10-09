Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports

Türkiye on Friday condemned "in the strongest terms" Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia that killed three people and injured 36 others.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the targeting by the Houthis of Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on US social media platform X.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It called for an immediate end to attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure, warning that such actions further escalate regional tensions.

"We reiterate our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and renew our call for existing disputes to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

- Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has carried out ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh and several other areas of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said three people were killed and 36 others injured in Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport in the southern city of Abha and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.