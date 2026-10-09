Armenian premier, Iranian president discuss bilateral ties

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan on Friday to discuss bilateral ties on the sidelines of a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit and a Caspian Sea environmental summit.

The two stressed the importance of intensive high-level contacts, saying they contribute to the steady development and expansion of bilateral relations, according to the Armenian prime minister's office.

Pashinyan highlighted the agenda for cooperation between Yerevan and Tehran, noting that Iranian companies are involved in implementing strategic projects in Armenia.

Both sides expressed confidence that relations would reach a new level in the near future and underscored the importance of upcoming reciprocal high-level visits. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The CIS leaders' summit is expected to adopt agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in law enforcement, cultural and humanitarian affairs, and information sharing, as well as strengthening foreign policy coordination.

Meanwhile, at the Caspian Sea environmental summit, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are expected to discuss measures to prevent the sea's shrinking and preserve its biological resources.





