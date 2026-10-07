UK police impose strict conditions on pro-Palestine student march in London

The Metropolitan Police has imposed strict conditions on a pro-Palestine student march in London on Wednesday, warning that anyone who breaches them could be arrested.

The University of London Coalition march is expected to begin at King's College London on the Strand and end at University College London in Russell Square, Holborn.

However, the Metropolitan Police has directed participants to assemble in a designated area at Lincoln's Inn Fields at 12.30 pm local time (1130GMT) before proceeding to Russell Square.

The rally must end in Russell Square by 2 pm local time (1300GMT), when protesters will be required to disperse.

Participants will also be prohibited from wearing face coverings that conceal their identity. Police have warned that anyone breaching the conditions could be arrested.

The march is taking place amid heightened sensitivities surrounding the third anniversary of the war in Gaza, with increasing pressure on organizers to move the date.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman, who leads Met operations including public order policing, said police could not ban the protest unless the risk of serious disorder was so high that it could not be managed through conditions.

"We hear the calls for this event to be banned. The police cannot ban protests and can only ask the Home Secretary to do so if the risk of serious disorder is so high that it can't be managed by conditions. That high bar is not met here," Harman said in a statement Tuesday.

He also rejected claims on social media that the Met had banned other protests, including a UKIP march in Tower Hamlets.

"This will be a day of mourning and reflection for many in London and we know the serious concerns that this event has caused Jewish communities in particular," Harman said.

"We have imposed stringent conditions on those taking part in this march. These will help us manage the event and minimise serious disruption."

Harman warned that police would take action against anyone breaching the conditions or committing offenses.

"Anyone who breaches these conditions or commits offences should be under no illusion they will face arrest. We have zero tolerance for hate crime and those who chant or display placards calling for intifada or encourage unlawful extremism will be arrested."

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 in Gaza. About 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed.

Despite an October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli attacks have since killed 1,454 Palestinians and wounded another 5,090, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.





