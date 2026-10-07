Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections

US President Donald Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the November 3 elections that will determine whether his Republicans will maintain control of the US Congress.

Here is a list of Trump's recent giveaways:

$90 CHECKS TO SENIORS

Trump said ⁠on October 2 the government will send ⁠a $90 payment to 20.8 million people enrolled in Medicare Part B, the medical-insurance portion of the government's health plan for seniors.

The White House said the one-time payments will help to offset rising healthcare costs. The money will be ⁠drawn from a $2 billion fund meant to improve the program.

Most of the 70.6 million Americans enrolled in Medicare will not get these checks. Low-income people whose Part B premiums are covered by the program, high-income people who pay an extra fee, and those enrolled in privately run Medicare Advantage programs will not qualify. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month.

This will be at least the second benefit Trump has targeted at seniors, a politically influential group who vote at high levels in midterm elections. Trump's sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted last year included a tax break for people over 65, fulfilling ⁠a ⁠promise he made during the 2024 presidential campaign.

$500 CHECKS TO SOME OBAMACARE USERS

The administration has also sent payments of $500 to 950,000 people who buy health insurance from the government-run healthcare.gov portal. Many of these people have seen their premiums rise sharply after the Republican-controlled Congress allowed a subsidy package to expire at the end of 2025.

The White House says the payments are a refund for what it describes as excessive fees set under former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Like the Medicare payments, these checks will not ⁠go to all 19 million people who rely on Obamacare — people who get subsidized coverage and people in the 20 states that run their own marketplaces do not qualify.

Some 71% of those who qualify live in states that are holding competitive elections for US Senate or governor, according to a Reuters analysis of government data.

$5,000 PAYMENTS FOR ALL ADULTS

On September 9, Trump promised a payment of $5,000 to all US adult citizens, which would cost $1.2 trillion — equal to roughly 16% ⁠of the ‌federal budget — ‌if his Republicans held onto Congress in November. However, that ⁠idea has gotten little traction in Congress, which would ‌have to sign off on it.

PIPELINES AND POWER LINES IN ALASKA

The Trump administration announced $150 million in new funding for power lines in Alaska on ⁠October 5, the same day that Vice President JD Vance ⁠campaigned in the state for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who is facing a tight reelection campaign.

The ⁠week before, Trump announced plans for a liquefied natural gas pipeline in the state as well, but Vance said details still need to be worked out.