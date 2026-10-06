WHO urges countries not to impose travel, trade restrictions for Ebola

The World Health Organization (WHO) advised Tuesday against imposing restrictions on travel to or trade with Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda following the reported death of an Ebola patient in Kenya.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on US social media platform X that Kenya reported an imported case of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus in a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the DRC.

The patient became ill in the DRC and received treatment at several hospitals before traveling from the DRC to Nairobi via Kampala, Uganda.

He died Monday in Nairobi, said Tedros.

The WHO is supporting the governments of Kenya, the DRC and Uganda with contact tracing, surveillance, screening and other response measures aimed at identifying potential cases and preventing further spread of the virus, according to Tedros.

"WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, the affected countries based on the currently available information. We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic," he said.





