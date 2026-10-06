US Navy helicopter declares emergency over Red Sea near Saudi Arabia

A US Navy helicopter declared an emergency while flying over the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia on Monday before disappearing from publicly available flight-tracking data.

The Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk, operating under the call sign VVHR512, declared an emergency at approximately 5.20 pm ET while flying near Yanbu, a city on Saudi Arabia's western coast.

The helicopter was shown at an altitude of roughly 475 feet when the emergency was declared. Its displayed altitude subsequently dropped to zero before the aircraft disappeared from the tracking service.

The US Navy had not publicly confirmed the incident or provided information about the helicopter's crew or condition as of Monday evening.

The reason for the emergency was also not immediately known.

Some reports circulating on social media suggested the helicopter may have crashed, but there was no official confirmation of a crash.





