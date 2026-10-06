US health agency says it is monitoring suspected case of pneumonic plague in Russia

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday that it is closely monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Russia that has resulted in one person's death.

"CDC is aware of and closely monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia that resulted in a death. We are working across the U.S. government to assess developments as additional information becomes available," said the CDC in a post on US social media platform X.

The Atlanta-based agency said the circumstances of the reported case remain "unconfirmed."

The CDC described the plague as a "serious bacterial disease that is treatable with antibiotics," particularly when recognized and treated early.

According to the agency, pneumonic plague can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets during close contact. It said the rapid identification and treatment of infected individuals, as well as monitoring of potentially exposed people, are important public health measures.

The CDC said there is currently no indication of a broader threat to the US, adding that it and its interagency partners are prepared and will continue to monitor the situation closely.





