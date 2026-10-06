UN chief arrives in Pakistan for 3-day official visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

Guterres arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and was received by Acting Foreign Secretary Nabeel Munir, the ministry said on US social media platform X.

The visit, running from Oct. 6–8, is Guterres' first to Pakistan since 2022, when he toured areas devastated by catastrophic floods.

During the visit, Guterres is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar, and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He is also expected to visit the National Disaster Management Authority to review Pakistan's progress in strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience since the 2022 floods.

Guterres will also visit the Islamabad headquarters of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), a mission established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.

His talks will also cover Pakistan's diplomatic and mediation efforts between the US and Iran, including Islamabad's role in supporting negotiations between the two countries.