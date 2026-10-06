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News World Two killed in one of biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow region, governor says

Two killed in one of biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow region, governor says

Reuters WORLD
Published October 06,2026 09:24 AM
Updated October 06,2026 09:29 AM
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TWO KILLED IN ONE OF BIGGEST UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS ON MOSCOW REGION, GOVERNOR SAYS
(File Photo)

Two people were killed, and a warehouse was ⁠set ablaze ⁠in the Moscow region in what the regional governor ⁠said was one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks of its kind, local authorities said.

One person was killed in ⁠Radumlya ⁠and another in Barybino, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said in a statement. In Litvinovo, a ⁠drone crashed into the roof of a warehouse belonging to a retail store, triggering a ⁠fire, authorities ‌said.

Vorobyov ‌said 185 Ukrainian ⁠drones ‌had been destroyed or brought down ⁠over the ⁠Moscow region.