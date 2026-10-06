Two killed in one of biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow region, governor says

Two people were killed, and a warehouse was ⁠set ablaze ⁠in the Moscow region in what the regional governor ⁠said was one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks of its kind, local authorities said.

One person was killed in ⁠Radumlya ⁠and another in Barybino, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said in a statement. In Litvinovo, a ⁠drone crashed into the roof of a warehouse belonging to a retail store, triggering a ⁠fire, authorities ‌said.

Vorobyov ‌said 185 Ukrainian ⁠drones ‌had been destroyed or brought down ⁠over the ⁠Moscow region.



















