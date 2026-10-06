Türkiye, Italy explore closer space cooperation at International Astronautical Congress

Türkiye and Italy discussed expanding their space partnership at the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, southern Türkiye, with officials highlighting opportunities for joint missions and cooperation under a decade-long framework agreement.

The session brought together astronauts, diplomats, and space agency representatives to discuss cooperation between the two countries, building on their shared participation in the Axiom Mission 3 to the International Space Station in 2024.

Organized by the International Astronautical Federation, the congress is being held at Antalya's NEST Congress Center under the coordination of Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, with the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and SAHA Istanbul as hosts. Anadolu is the event's global communications partner.

Italy's Ambassador to Ankara Giuseppe Manzo said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed space cooperation during their meeting at the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara this July.

He described the field as a priority for both countries and said their longstanding ties provided a foundation for partnerships extending beyond national borders and into space.

Mario Cospito, special commissioner of the Italian Space Agency, said the countries are moving from dialogue toward structured cooperation.

He pointed to a 2025 memorandum of understanding between the two space agencies providing a 10-year framework for cooperation across a broad range of space activities.

Cospito said work is underway to turn that framework into a concrete joint mission, with projects under negotiation involving shared technological objectives, responsibilities, and capabilities.

- Türkiye targets lunar mission early next year

Turkish Space Agency board member Arif Karabeyoglu said Türkiye plans to send a domestically developed and manufactured spacecraft to the Moon in the first months of 2027.

The spacecraft is ready, he said, describing the mission as one of the challenging objectives within the country's 10-point space roadmap.

Other goals include establishing a Turkish spaceport, Karabeyoglu said, highlighting plans involving the African nation of Somalia and the potential for cooperation with Italy, which has launch infrastructure off the coast of Kenya, bordering Somalia.

Türkiye's first astronaut, Brig. Gen. Alper Gezeravci, said the decision to send a Turkish citizen into space changed what younger generations could imagine for their future.

"This was not the realization of one person's dream, but the realization of a nation's dream. Our children are now much more confident about stepping into the future," he said.

Gezeravci also praised Italy's support in aviation.

"From the very beginning, we felt Italy's support very strongly and deeply," he said.

Italian astronaut Walter Villadei, who served alongside Gezeravci on Axiom Mission 3, emphasized the importance of trust among crew members, citing their 11 months of joint training.

He said spaceflight was a collective effort and offered numerous opportunities for Italy and Türkiye to become strong partners in the future.

Following the session, Massimo Comparini, the managing director of aerospace/defense company Leonardo's space division, highlighted the rapid transformation of the space industry and the importance of space technologies and Earth observation capabilities for sustainability.







