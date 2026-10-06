Kazakhstan, Oman sign multiple deals to expand ties

Kazakhstan and Oman on Tuesday inked a number of agreements to expand bilateral relations during the first-ever visit by the Gulf nation's leader to the Central Asian nation.

A statement by the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda said the two countries signed a total of eight agreements following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in the capital Astana.

The two sides also adopted a joint statement, which said that the two heads of state noted the "significant" potential for further expanding and diversifying bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Oman.

They highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation across a number of different fields and confirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership between Astana and Muscat, according to the statement.

Akorda reported earlier that Tokayev and Sultan Haitham held talks in the Kazakh capital in both narrow and expanded formats.

The Omani sultan arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday for his first-ever visit to the Central Asian nation.





