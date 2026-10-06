Egypt’s Sisi begins Asian tour to South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began an Asian tour Tuesday with a state visit to South Korea, with Malaysia and Indonesia on his itinerary.

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement that Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base at the start of his visit to South Korea.

The presidency said earlier that the trip marked "the beginning of an Asian tour that also includes Malaysia and Indonesia."

Sisi is scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

He is also set to take part in a roundtable with heads and representatives of major South Korean companies, according to the presidency.

The duration of the tour was not announced.

Sisi's last Asian tour was in 2023 and included India, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

His most recent visit to South Korea was in 2016, while his last trip to Indonesia was in 2015.

The visit to Malaysia is his first since taking office as president in 2014, according to an Anadolu review.





