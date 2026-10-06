Djokovic wins China Open as Alcaraz retains Japan Open title

Novak Djokovic won his seventh China Open title Tuesday after Alex de Minaur retired injured in the final, while Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Japan Open crown with a straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka.

Djokovic took a closely contested opening set 7-6(3) in Beijing before Australia's De Minaur received medical treatment and returned to the court with his left thigh heavily bandaged.

De Minaur won the opening game of the second set but was unable to continue, handing the 39-year-old Serbian the title.

The victory extended Djokovic's perfect record at the China Open to 34-0 and gave him his seventh title in seven appearances at the tournament.

It was Djokovic's first title of 2026 and the 102nd tour-level trophy of his career, leaving him one behind Roger Federer and seven short of Jimmy Connors' Open-era record of 109.

Djokovic also became the first player to win at least one tour-level singles title in 21 consecutive seasons.

Alcaraz retains Japan Open title

In Tokyo, Alcaraz defeated Czech Republic's Lehecka 7-6(4), 6-4 to win the Japan Open for the second consecutive year.

The Spaniard was broken in the opening game but recovered to level at 3-3 before taking the first-set tiebreak.

Alcaraz then secured the decisive break in the seventh game of the second set and served out the match to retain his title.

The triumph was the 23-year-old's first title since returning from a right wrist injury that sidelined him for about four-and-a-half months.

It was Alcaraz's 27th career title and his third of 2026 after winning the Australian Open and Qatar Open earlier in the season.



