Zelensky, Tusk discuss Ukraine’s energy grid preparations for winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over the phone with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday to discuss preparations for Ukraine's energy grid for the winter and other "sensitive issues."

"Every day, Russia chooses escalation over peace. And we are very grateful to Poland that, at such a difficult time, we are receiving the help we need," Zelensky said in a statement on US social media platform X.

He said he also briefed Tusk on preparations for possible trilateral technical-level meetings between Ukraine, the US and Russia.

"There are no obstacles on our side, but it is important that the American side prepare on its end and ensure Russia's readiness," Zelensky said.

"Not everything can be discussed in detail over the phone, so we agreed to meet in person in the near future," he added.

Despite warnings for diplomats to leave Kyiv, European countries including Poland have vowed to stay. "We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv," the Polish Foreign Ministry said on X.