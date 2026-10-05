Zayn Malik points to 2014 ‘Free Palestine’ post after criticism over Chile remarks

British singer Zayn Malik has responded to criticism of remarks he made during a concert in Chile by reposting a pro-Palestine message he originally shared more than 12 years ago.

The former One Direction member posted a screenshot Sunday of his July 28, 2014, message reading "#FreePalestine" to his Instagram Stories.

"This is for any confused individuals.. check the date," Malik wrote alongside the screenshot.

The post followed debate over comments Malik made during an Oct. 2 performance in Santiago as part of his KONNAKOL Tour.

Addressing political conflicts and their coverage in the press, Malik told the audience that he did not consider any human life insignificant before declaring, "Free us all."

Some social media users interpreted the remarks as a broad humanitarian message, while others criticized the singer for not referring directly to Palestine.

By resurfacing his 2014 post, Malik appeared to reject suggestions that his position on Palestinian rights was unclear.

His original message was published during Israel's 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip, when Malik was 21 and still a member of One Direction.

The post was shared hundreds of thousands of times and drew hostile responses, including reported death threats. Despite the backlash, Malik did not delete it.

Malik again expressed support for Palestinians in May 2021, saying their human rights should be protected and sharing information about Palestinian children affected by Israeli attacks.

In that statement, he said he stood with the Palestinian people and supported their resistance to colonization, concluding with another call for a free Palestine.

The discussion surrounding Malik's concert remarks unfolded amid heightened scrutiny of how prominent musicians speak about Palestine.

Rapper Macklemore was removed from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour in September after using his performances to voice support for Palestinians, chant "Free Palestine" and show footage from Gaza.

Tour promoter Messina Touring Group said venues had refused to host concerts while Macklemore remained on the lineup, placing renewed attention on the professional consequences artists may face for public advocacy concerning Palestine.

Malik's response did not elaborate on the wording of his Santiago remarks but instead directed critics toward a public position he first took more than a decade ago.