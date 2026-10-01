Ukraine says Russian drone strikes grounds of Kyiv nuclear research institute; no casualties

Ukraine said Thursday that a Russian drone strike a day earlier hit the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research in the capital, Kyiv, with no casualties reported.

The country's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said in a statement that, according to the institute, a drone hit its premises at 6.18 p.m. local time (1518GMT) Wednesday, near a VVR-M research reactor.

"A fire resulting from the attack was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties. An investigation and assessment of the damage are currently underway," the statement said.

The statement said the research reactor itself and safety-critical systems sustained no damage, while no changes in radiation levels were recorded, with readings remaining within the natural background range.

It went on to say that the reactor has been shut down, with its core fully unloaded, since February 2022 to minimize radiation risks, adding that its operation is limited to routine maintenance of safety-critical systems.

It stated the strike on the institute "constitutes an attack on a peaceful nuclear facility that performs exclusively scientific and research functions."

Russia has not commented on the statement.





