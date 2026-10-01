Kremlin says states hosting nuclear weapons near Russian borders fuel escalation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Thursday that countries deploying nuclear weapons near Russia's borders are adding fuel to escalation and tension.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said states agreeing to deploy nuclear weapons near Russia's borders are deeply mistaken if they believe this will enhance their security.

"Those countries that reassure themselves by saying, 'Let's install and deploy nuclear weapons near the Russian borders,' are deeply mistaken. This will not bring them any security, on the contrary, it will further lead to escalation and increased tensions," he said.

Commenting on Putin's recent letter to NATO warning of consequences from a blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad region, Peskov said the message should not be viewed as confrontational.

"The letter and its publication should not be perceived as a confrontational statement," he said, drawing a parallel with Putin's 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference, which he said had also been widely perceived in the West as "confrontational."

Peskov said Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia, and Moscow would ensure the security of the region in accordance with Russian law.

The official noted that Putin's warning came amid rapid militarization across Europe and the involvement of most European countries in the Ukraine conflict through arms and ammunition supplies and the provision of military instructors.

"If you take part in a war on someone's side, you cannot avoid consequences of various kinds," he said.

Peskov said neither Ukraine nor Europe had moved closer to negotiations, adding that European countries continue to hinder the resumption of the negotiating process.

At the same time, he welcomed recent remarks by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the need to use every opportunity for dialogue with Russia.

"Such a manifestation of political will for dialogue is undoubtedly a very positive phenomenon, we note and register it," he said, adding that such calls had so far not translated into practical steps or changed Europe's anti-Russian and confrontational policy.

Peskov said European countries were developing their own security arrangements after concluding that NATO, led by the US, could no longer guarantee their security.

The official noted that Europe was building those arrangements on the same model as NATO.

"NATO was created in its genesis as a confrontational mechanism, it is not a mechanism aimed at ensuring security," he said.

Turning to contacts between Russia and US representatives, Pesko said they are continuing, with envoy Kirill Dmitriev discussing economic issues and the possibility of launching major projects in various sectors with his American counterparts.

"Indeed, implementing economic projects in various areas, including major ones, would be highly beneficial for both Russia and America," he said.

He said Washington continues to link such cooperation to a settlement in Ukraine.

Russia, meanwhile, believes economic projects could begin without waiting for a settlement, but dialogue with US representatives remains ongoing, he said.

"Americans, unfortunately, still link this entire process with the settlement in Ukraine, saying -- first the settlement, then the implementation of projects," he said. "We believe we could work for our mutual benefit right now and not wait, but contacts and dialogue are continuing, and this is quite a lengthy process."

Asked whether Russian citizens were aboard a Flydubai flight that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday while traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Peskov urged journalists to await information from the special services investigating the incident.

"The event happened only yesterday, and an investigation is now underway. We should show a little patience, and we will receive the information that the investigation considers possible to publish," he said.