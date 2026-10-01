Indonesian President Prabowo names new foreign minister

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday named career diplomat Arrmanatha Nasir as the country's new foreign minister, succeeding Sugiono, state media reported.

Sugiono was appointed foreign minister in 2024 when Prabowo began his five-year term and is secretary-general of the president's Gerindra Party.

Arrmanatha, 54, had been serving as one of three deputy foreign ministers under Sugiono, who was named coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs.

Popularly known as Tata, the new foreign minister joined the diplomatic service in 1997 and has held several posts abroad, including as Indonesia's permanent representative to the UN.

Sugiono ended his term with last week's address to UN General Assembly where he called for ending colonialism and said Palestine "remains a test of conscience" of the international community.

The latest reshuffle came just over two weeks after Prabowo named Suahasil Nazara finance minister, replacing Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.

Suahasil had served as deputy finance minister before his appointment.

Prabowo also named Dudung Abdurachman coordinating minister for political and security affairs, while Suyudi Ario Seto was appointed national police chief, succeeding Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was named presidential chief of staff.





