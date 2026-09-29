US sanctions 10 over allegedly procuring weapons for Iran

The United States has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities including some based in ⁠China, Hong Kong ⁠and Pakistan,for helping Iran's Ministry of Defense procure weapons and components, the US Treasury ⁠Department said Tuesday.

The sanctions are part of a broader push by the Trump administration to isolate Iran economically and force it to negotiate an end to the US-Iran war that began ⁠in ⁠February.

"Under Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury will continue to target and disrupt those who provide material, technological, or financial support that allows the Iranian regime to sustain its terrorist enterprise," ⁠Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers."

Treasury said ⁠the ‌sanctions ‌were aimed at degrading ⁠Tehran's ability to reconstitute ‌its weapons programs, while increasing the costs for ⁠those who supported ⁠its procurement efforts.





