Top Saudi, US diplomats discuss maritime security, situation in Yemen

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed "issues of mutual interest" and maritime security through international waterways Monday, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The meeting took place as part of Farhan's official visit to Washington, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on the US social media platform X.

The talks "stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation through international waterways, notably the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, to promote regional stability and ensure the flow of global trade," the ministry said.

The meeting also addressed bilateral ties and regional issues, including the situation in Yemen.

The parties also called for "supporting diplomatic efforts to address regional crises and promote security, peace and stability," the ministry added.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi foreign minister's adviser on Lebanese affairs, Prince Yazid bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and another adviser to the foreign minister, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, the ministry added.

Separately, the US State Department said in a statement that they continued discussions from the UN General Assembly about bilateral cooperation on regional security and stability, including in Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and other regional issues.