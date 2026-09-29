Iran says Qatar to present US with new ideas aimed at reopening Strait of Hormuz

Qatari mediators will present the US with new ideas discussed with Tehran on how to meet Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said late Monday, adding a final response from Washington could come Tuesday.

Speaking to Iranian reporters in New York, Araghchi said he met again with Qatari mediators and discussed possible ways to facilitate implementation of Tehran's conditions.

"They had ideas, and we discussed how a way could be found to meet Iran's conditions and how those conditions could be fulfilled," he said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The ideas will now be raised with the US side, after which Washington's final response will be relayed to Tehran, Araghchi said.

"I hope this will happen by tomorrow," he added.

Araghchi said he would leave New York for Tehran within hours and that the Qatari mediators would relay the US response once it was available.

He said exchanges through Qatari and Pakistani mediators had remained open but had become more serious following Iran's latest proposal.

Araghchi said Tehran had also used its meetings in New York to convey to Washington and the international community the conditions it says must be met for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.