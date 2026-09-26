11 killed, 20 injured in explosion at police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion at a police checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan, northwestern Pakistan, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a checkpost near the border between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to local newspaper Dawn.

The dead included eight men, two women and a child, Rescue 1122 said, adding that rescue teams were continuing operations at the site and recovering victims from the debris.

Several people, including police officers, customs personnel and two civilians, were injured, police said.

Bomb disposal teams were sent to the site to determine the cause of the explosion.

The checkpost is used by police for security checks along the D.I. Khan-Quetta route.



