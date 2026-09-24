TRUMP WELCOMES CHINAS XI ON TARMAC FOR US VISIT

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) walks on a red carpet after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Wednesday as Xi arrived for a three-day state visit to the US capital, marking the beginning of talks focused on bilateral relations and a range of economic and technological issues.

US military aircraft flew over the airbase as the Chinese leader was welcomed by Trump.

Trump is scheduled to host Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan at the White House on Thursday for a state arrival ceremony, followed by a military review in the Rose Garden and a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will also host Xi and Peng for a state dinner Thursday evening in the East Room, while the two couples are scheduled to meet again at the White House on Friday before the Chinese president's departure.

Trump said Friday that his meeting with Xi would include "a lot of different deals," saying they would have a "very good meeting."

He also said the US and China "get along very well," while pointing to tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

Trump said tariffs had previously reached 145% before being reduced, describing that level as "really hurting them badly."

Trade, rare earth minerals and artificial intelligence are among the issues expected to feature in the talks, according to US officials.

Several prominent US business leaders are expected at Thursday's state dinner, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Jane Fraser and Tim Cook, according to a senior US official.

Xi's visit is his first state visit to Washington in more than a decade.