Turkish president calls for Muslim integration while rejecting assimilation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Muslims should be allowed to integrate into societies while rejecting all forms of assimilation.

"There are problems in many parts of the world, particularly in Europe," Erdogan said at an event in New York organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC), the Union of International Democrats (UID), the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) and the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).

Erdogan said Muslims in different parts of the world are being expected not simply to integrate into society but to assimilate.

"We say yes to integration, but no to all forms of assimilation," he said.

He stressed the importance of preserving the identity and community ties of Muslims while participating fully in the societies where they live.

Erdogan also urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming midterm elections in the US.

"I call upon all our citizens to exercise their democratic rights and make their voices heard. It is very important that you reflect your will at the ballot box," he said.

He also called on members of the community to maintain unity and solidarity as they continue their activities in the US.

"I hope you will continue your activities here in unity and togetherness," Erdogan added.





